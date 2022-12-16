IND vs BAN 1st Test: Pujara, Gill Shines With Centuries, India Declare 2nd Innings at 258/2

IND vs BAN Test: India declared their second innings on 258/2 and set Bangladesh a score of 513 to win the game. As India gained a solid hold on the first Test against Bangladesh on Friday, opener Shubman Gill smashed his maiden Test century, while Cheteshwar Pujara added his 19th Test tonne.

Earlier, on the third day morning, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took his third five-wicket haul as India knocked out Bangladesh for a measly 150. Kuldeep had a career-best 5 for 40 as Bangladesh fell 255 runs short of the 205-run follow-on saving goal after India scored 404 in their first innings.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav powered Team India to 404 on Day 2. Kuldeep and Ashwin put up a 92-run partnership for the eighth wicket, pushing India close to 400. India had scored 404 runs in their first innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) leading the way.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2022: Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction To Son Arjun Tendulkar's Maiden Ton