IND vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: India Beats Bangladesh By 188 Runs

India won by 188 runs against Bangladesh in the first Test match at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav took eight wickets, including a five-for in the first innings, while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 and 102 not out as India defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

On Day 5, the visitors bowled out the hosts for 324 in the first session. Zakir Hasan's first century on Day 4 set up a final-day drama. Zakir hit 100 runs off 224 balls, including 13 fours and a six. On Day 5, Shakib Al Hasan began batting with Mehidy Hasan, but the latter was quickly out of the game. Shakib put up a solo performance, scoring 84 runs off 108 balls, including six sixes and six fours. However, following his dismissal, Bangladesh quickly lost the last wickets. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh's second innings, Axar Patel claimed four wickets while Kuldeep Yadav took three.

After KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bat first, the visitors scored 404 runs. India then bowled Bangladesh out for 150, taking a 254-run advantage in the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav has given a score of 5 for 40. Bangladesh was set a 513-run goal after the KL Rahul-led team declared its second innings at 258 for 2. Shakib Al Hasan's 84-run knock demonstrated his tenacity, but he received little help from the other end as India swept out his team for 324.

