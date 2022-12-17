IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4 Highlights

Bangladesh was 272 for 6 at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test on Saturday. The team, which is chasing 513 runs target against India in the current first Test match at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, needs 241 more runs to win on the last day on Sunday.

Debutant Zakir Hassan struck a superb century and led Bangladesh beyond 200. However, just as he reached the milestone, he was bowled by R Ashwin, who took his first wicket of the match.

After going wicketless in the first session, experienced bowler Umesh Yadav (1/22) gave India their first breakthrough, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto (67). Spinners Axar Patel (1/22) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) then dismissed Yasi Ali (5) and Litton Das (19) in what proved to be a fruitful session for the tourists.

Earlier, India set a challenging 513-run goal for victory on the third day. In their first innings, India bowled Bangladesh for 150, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-high 5/40. India declared their second innings at 258 for 2 with hundreds from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara.

