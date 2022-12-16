IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 3: Kuldeep Yadav Fifer Helps India, Bangladesh All Out For 150

IND vs BAN Test: Openers KL Rahul and Shubman Gill have begun cautiously as India's lead over Bangladesh has exceeded 270 on the third day of the ongoing first Test match at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav took 5 for 40 as India bowled Bangladesh out for 150 runs. Mohammed Siraj also excelled with the ball, taking three for 20 as India took a 254-run lead in the first innings. Mehidy Hasan (16*) and Nurul Hasan (13*) remained undefeated.

At the end of day two, Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets as Bangladesh finished at 133/8. Mohammed Siraj struck three times, and Umesh Yadav claimed one wicket in addition to Kuldeep. Earlier, excellent strokes from Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav powered Team India to 404 on Day 2. Kuldeep and Ashwin put up a 92-run partnership for the eighth wicket, pushing India close to 400. Taijul Islam caught Kuldeep Yadav LBW on 40 after Ashwin was dismissed for 58. Ashwin hit his 13th Test fifty.

Earlier, India had scored 404 runs in their first innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) leading the way. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan scalped four wickets each, while Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed took one wicket each.

