Ind vs Aus Women's Third ODI: India Wins, Beats Australia By 2 Wickets

In the third and final ODI between Indian women and Australian women, India won with two wickets in hand and three balls to spare. With this victory, India also broke Australia's record-breaking streak of 26 ODI wins in a row.

Chasing a challenging 265, Verma struck 56 off 91 balls, while Bhatia smashed an aggressive 64 off 69 deliveries with nine boundaries to set the tone for the visitors' victory.

Deepti Sharma (31 off 30) and Sneh Rana (30 off 27) exchanged 33 runs for the seventh wicket as India edged closer to win. Jhulan Goswami (8 not out) completed the chase with three balls to spare, ending Australia's 26-match winning streak.

Annabel Sutherland took three wickets and gave only 30 runs. She was Australia's pick of the bowlers.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia got off to a slow start, with the returning Rachael Haynes (13) and Aissa Healy (35) putting up 41 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs.

Following a devastating loss in the second ODI, Goswami provided the first breakthrough by catching Haynes at mid-off while the batter attempted to play one over the top.

Four balls later, a magnificent Goswami delivery enticed skipper Meg Lanning to go for a drive, only for it to be nicked by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. Before the comeback, Australia lost two more wickets.

The focus now switches to the tour's lone Test, which begins on September 30 in Carrara, followed by three T20 Internationals beginning on October 7 at the same venue.