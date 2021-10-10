IND Vs AUS Women T20I: Australia Won By 14 Runs, Series 2-0

The Australian women's cricket team defeated the Indian women's cricket team by 14 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International in Queensland on Sunday and won the series 2-0. The first match was rained out, and the hosts won the final two games to win the series.

Beth Mooney scored 61 off 43 deliveries, while Tahlia McGrath scored 44 off 31 deliveries to help the hosts to a total of 149 for five. Indian bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets of Australian batters.

Chasing 150 for victory, India's women's team got off to a shaky start, losing Shafali Verma in the second over.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana steadied the innings with a 57-run stand for the second wicket. While India continued to lose wickets from one end, Mandhana continued to hit boundaries, bringing up her half-century. She scored 52 runs off 49.

Nicola Carey dismissed Mandhana, and despite a few big shots from Richa Ghosh near the end of the innings, India fell 14 runs short.

Tahlia McGrath was the player of the series, and Tahlia McGrath was awarded as the player of the match.