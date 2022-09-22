IND vs AUS: What Is Dinesh Karthik's Contribution to Team India, Asks Matthew Hayden

INDvsAUS T20I: India lost by four wickets to Australia in the first T20I of a three-match series in Mohali on Tuesday. India played admirably, scoring 208 runs, but the visitors chased it down in 19.2 overs. Australia is on the verge of winning the T20I series in India after winning the series opener. The setback in the first match was stunning for the Men in Blue since they were anticipated to win after a large total, but a poor performance on the field by both bowlers and fielders cost India.

In the opening T20I match, Karthik batted at number seven, after Axar Patel, despite he is a more skilled hitter. This was not the first time the Indian team management utilised this technique. However, it did not sit well with the experts, and questioned Karthik's status in the squad.

"I was simply thinking about Dinesh Karthik's part. For the life of me, I can't figure out why Dinesh isn't in their batting lineup right now. It makes absolutely no sense to me. I don't want to come off as disrespectful to Dinesh Karthik, but he should be batting more—in fact, quite the opposite. " During the first T20I, Hayden stated on the air."

