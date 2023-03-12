IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Hits 28th Test Century After 3 Years

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli scored his 75th international century with a magnificent performance in the ongoing fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. That was also the former Indian captain's first Test century in more than three years.

India was 187/2 when Kohli came in, chasing Australia's huge first-innings tally of 480 runs. The batsman required 107 deliveries to get his half-century, his first in Test cricket since January 2022. After his half-century, Kohli seemed in unquestionable control of his knock, having brilliantly skirted the first hurdles offered by the baggy greens' in-form bowlers, with flashes of a much-awaited tonne coming on the horizon.