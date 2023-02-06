IND vs AUS: Top Players Who Will Miss 1st Test Match

The Border Gavaskar 2021 series was a watershed moment for India. Indian youngsters faced a dangerous Australian line-up on their own ground and defeated them 2-1. However, the forthcoming season is very different in many respects for the hosts. The four-match Test series will start on February 9 at Nagpur. Ahead of the Test series, crucial players were injured and were ruled out of the first Test series.

India:

Rishabh Pant out of BGT:

It is known that Rishabh Pant met with an accident, and he is out of action for a few months.

Bumrah out of the first two tests:

Bumrah has not played for India since September 2022. After the injury break, Bumrah was anticipated to return to the Indian side for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, but he has been ruled out again after failing to fully heal from the lower-back stress fracture. Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma said, "I'm not sure about Jasprit Bumrah right now. Of course, he will be unavailable for the first two Test matches. I am anticipating... I hope, but am not expecting, that he will play in the next (final) two Tests (against Australia). We don't want to take any chances with him since back issues are often dangerous. "We also have a lot of cricket coming back after that."

Shreyas Iyer:

Shreyas Iyer, who missed the ODI series against New Zealand because of a back ailment, is said to be recovering and will miss the first Test against Australia.

Speaking of Australian players, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are ruled out of the 1st Test due to injury, and Cameron Green's participation in the first Test is doubtful.

