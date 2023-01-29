IND vs AUS Test Series: Cameron Green Likely To Miss 1st Test

IND vs AUS Test Series: Australia will visit India for a four-match series as part of the World Test Championship. The series will be held from February 9-March 13. The first Test match will be played in Nagpur.

Ahead of the Test series, there will be a big blow for the Australian team. Cameron Green is still recovering from a finger injury and will most likely miss the Nagpur Test. After hurting his finger during the South Africa series, the all-rounder needed surgery. Although he has begun batting in the nets, he is not bowling.

Andrew McDonald, Australia's coach, said, "We will wait for his medical report on Monday before making a decision. As far as I know, he is ready to bat. I believe he will spend some time bowling. However, he is a specialist batsman for our side. As a result, we will prioritise his batting. But there is still plenty of time until the first Test. I hope he recovers completely and returns to the squad."

