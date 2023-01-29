IND vs AUS Test: Not Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat, BCCI Likely To Pick This Player As Rishabh Pant’s Replacement

The Rohit Sharma-led squad will be hoping to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy after defeating the Australian side twice in two of the most historic victories in Indian cricket history. Furthermore, a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final is at stake. If India wins the Test match, the Men in Blue will be in the WTC finals.

However, India has been dealt a severe setback in that Rishabh Pant, India's finest performer in Test cricket in recent years will be unavailable for selection following his horrific car accident. This leaves India in a difficult situation, as they must not only find a backup wicketkeeper but also someone who can have the same effect further down the order as Pant.

While Ishan Kishan and KS Bharar are the team's wicketkeepers, BCCI selector Sridharan Sharath has identified Suryakumar Yadav as the ideal replacement for Pant, with a good chance of making the starting XI. Sharath mentioned Suryakumar's outstanding first-class record.

"Suryakumar Yadav, too, has the ability to rapidly steal the game away from the opposition. He possesses a variety of shots to disrupt an onslaught. "Remember, he has nearly 5,000 first-class runs," Sharath told Sportstar.

