IND vs AUS Test: Australia Announces Mitchell Swepson’s Replacement

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia has named spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to their team ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, which begins on February 17 in Delhi. He has been named replacement for Mitchell Swepson, who will be returning home to attend the birth of his child according to cricket.com.au.

Swepson was not selected for the first Test in Nagpur, where India won by innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Kuhnemman's arrival to the squad will provide the Australians with a second left-arm spin option alongside Ashton Agar. He is presently competing in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, where he recently claimed 2-55 from 21 overs and 1-67 from 23 overs at the MCG.

Pat Cummins revealed that Mitchell Starc will join the squad in Delhi for the next game. Due to a finger injury, the left-handed fast did not play in the series opener. At the same time, the Australian skipper has confirmed that Josh Hazlewood will be unavailable for the next game.

