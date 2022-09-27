IND VS AUS: Teammates Force Dinesh Karthik To Lift The Trophy, Video Viral

India won the three-match series 2-1 against Australia in the third T20I on Sunday. The victory helped India maintain their lead atop the ICC T20I standings.

Following the victory, the Indian players were spotted enjoying fun on the sidelines while the award ceremony was taking place.

For some time, the Indians have handed up the trophy to the youngest member. But there was a difference this time.

The Indian players were seen blocking Dinesh Karthik from moving away as the cameras moved away from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who collected the trophy from BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal. He was compelled to stay back amid some camp laughing, and Rohit ultimately handed over the trophy to Karthik, the squad's senior most player who played the series as a wicket-keeper and finisher. Hardik Pandya then encouraged Karthik to take the trophy, which he did as the team celebrated another bilateral series triumph.

Here is the video:

