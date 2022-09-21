IND vs AUS T20I: Virat Kohli's Epic Look Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter

IND VS AUS T20I: Despite scoring 208 runs, the Indian team lost to Australia by 4 wickets on Tuesday in Mohali to grab a 1-0 series lead in the three-match T20I series.

Umesh Yadav delivered the second over of Australia's innings, and Cameron Green smashed four boundaries off his first four deliveries. As the Australian all-rounder was hitting boundaries during the second boundary, the camera caught Virat Kohli's reaction, which instantly became a meme on the internet.

Here are the reactions:

When mom says "Maine chaipatti ke dibbe me paise rakhe the kisne nikale"

Meanwhile me : pic.twitter.com/SlcFg2ctsW — Rohit 🤡 (@Rohit_ke_memes) September 20, 2022