IND vs AUS T20I: Virat Kohli's Epic Look Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter

Sep 21, 2022, 11:46 IST
india vs australia memes - Sakshi Post

IND VS AUS T20I: Despite scoring 208 runs, the Indian team lost to Australia by 4 wickets on Tuesday in Mohali to grab a 1-0 series lead in the three-match T20I series.

Umesh Yadav delivered the second over of Australia's innings, and Cameron Green smashed four boundaries off his first four deliveries. As the Australian all-rounder was hitting boundaries during the second boundary, the camera caught Virat Kohli's reaction, which instantly became a meme on the internet.

Here are the reactions:

