IND vs AUS T20I: Virat Kohli's Epic Look Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter
IND VS AUS T20I: Despite scoring 208 runs, the Indian team lost to Australia by 4 wickets on Tuesday in Mohali to grab a 1-0 series lead in the three-match T20I series.
Umesh Yadav delivered the second over of Australia's innings, and Cameron Green smashed four boundaries off his first four deliveries. As the Australian all-rounder was hitting boundaries during the second boundary, the camera caught Virat Kohli's reaction, which instantly became a meme on the internet.
Here are the reactions:
All Indians when they see Bhuvi bowling 19th over every time. #Bhuvi #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/fxVZbhOOZH
— Faizan Mushtaq (@faizanmushtaq77) September 20, 2022
When mom says "Maine chaipatti ke dibbe me paise rakhe the kisne nikale"
Meanwhile me : pic.twitter.com/SlcFg2ctsW
— Rohit 🤡 (@Rohit_ke_memes) September 20, 2022
Dad starts beating Me :
siblings : pic.twitter.com/PJeB9XAsCa
— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) September 20, 2022
Every Indian fan's reaction when Umesh Yadav is bowling.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/UD23Xrvckn
— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 20, 2022