IND vs AUS T20I: Team India Practice Pictures for 1st Match

IND VS AUS T20I: India is set to play three-match T20I series against Australia from September 20 to September 25. The first T20I match is scheduled to take place at Mohali followed by Nagpur and Hyderabad. For the T20I series, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami was ruled out of the series as he tested for Covid positive and Umesh Yadav was announced as his replacement.

For the T20I match, Indian and Australian Players have reached Mohali. The men in blue players have started sweating out in nets and their practice pictures have gone viral on social media

Here are the pictures:

