IND vs AUS T20I: Rohit Sharma Breaks Martin Guptill Record In T20I

IND vs AUS T20I: Rohit Sharma demonstrated his class once again on Friday night, slamming a quickfire unbeaten 46 in the second T20I against Australia to win the game in a rain-shortened contest in Nagpur. Rohit's knock comprised four fours and six sixes. Dinesh Karthik finished the game with a six and four to tie the three-match series 1-1.

With four sixes against Australia in Nagpur, Rohit once again broke Guptill's record. In this format, Rohit currently has 176 sixes to his name. He and Guptill were tied on 172 sixes at the start of the match. Following him are Guptill (172 sixes) and Chris Gayle (124 sixes). Virat Kohli is the only other Indian hitter with more than 100 T20I sixes, with 104 now.

Rohit, who has played 138 T20Is, surpassed Guptill's run record in the format last month, becoming the only men's player with more than 3500 T20I runs. In T20Is, he presently has 3677 runs.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Shares Most Beautiful Sporting Pic Ever