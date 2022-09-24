Hyderabad Traffic Curbs, Road Diversions for India Vs Australia Match at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: Certain traffic limitations will be implemented in the city in anticipation of the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia, which will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Sunday. The match is to have nearly 40,000 spectators, including VVIPS, VIPS, duty officials, and media.

1. VIP pass holders from Tarnaka should proceed to the stadium via Habsiguda - NGRI - Ek Minar - Gate No-1, and park their vehicles in A and C Parking slots.

2. VIP pass holders from Amberpet should proceed towards Doordarshan - Ramanthapur - Gate No-1 and park their vehicles in A and C Parking.

3. VIP pass holders entering the stadium via Nagole and Warangal highways should continue to Uppal X Road - Survey of India - Ek Minar - Gate No- 1 and park their vehicles at A and C Parking.

4. Two and four-wheelers coming from Hubsiguda to Uppal Road should park their vehicles on the left side of NGRI Gate No-I to III up to Stadium Metro parking.

5. Two & four-wheelers coming from Uppal to Habsiguda road should park their vehicles inside the Genpact service road towards the Hindu office lane and park at the left from Genpact to NGRI Metro Station.

6. Four-wheelers coming from Uppal to Ramanthapur and Ramanthapur to Uppal side should be parked in the cellar of Cinepolis, inside Modern bakery, Shakthi detergent open place, DSL open land (Opposite NSL/Arena), Avea Meria International School (Church).

7. Two-wheelers coming from Uppal to Ramanthapur and Ramanthapur to Uppal, can park their vehicles in the adjacent lanes of Modern Bakery, Amma

(From Rachakonda Police Twitter Handle)

Parking outside or causing a block to traffic or nuisance to the public is forbidden in the following places. Towing and fines will be imposed. Here are the parking slots. Heavy trucks will be restricted from Nagole, Chengicherla crossroad, NFC Bridge, Habsiguda, and Ameerpet between 4 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. Similarly, cars travelling from Ek Minar to LG godown can use Street No.8 Habsiguda to Ramanthapur.

