In the must win match to advance to the T20 World Cup semifinal India lost by 5 runs against Australia at Newlands. Top knocks from Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning, followed by two-wicket hauls from Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown helped Australia to enter finals.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. They got off to a good start, with Beth Mooney smashing 54 off 37 balls and skipper Meg Lanning smashing 49 off 34 balls.

Chasing 173, India got off to a slow start. India lost three early. At a point the game seems Australian side but Harmanpreet Laut and Jemimah Rodrigues bought the game into Indian side. However, Jemimah fell for 43 and Harmanpreet fell for 52 as India faltered in the chase and were restricted to 167/8. Harmanpreet Kaur run out has changed the game and it favour to Australia team. Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner each took two wickets for Australia.