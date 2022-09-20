IND VS AUS T20: Top Indian Batsmen With Most Runs Against Australia

IND VS AUS T20: India and Australia will face off in a T20I series. Both teams will play three Twenty20 Internationals during Australia's trip to India in 2022. T20I matches between India and Australia will be played on September 20, 23, and 25 at Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. India is headed by Rohit Sharma, while Australia is led by Aaron Finch.

In head-to-head competitions, so far, India and Australia have played 23 T20Is. Australia has won nine games, while India has won thirteen. Some Indian batters have scored a lot of runs against the Australian squad in the shortest format. Here are the top five Indian batsmen who scored more runs against Australia in T20I.

Indian batsmen with the most runs against Australia:

1. Virat Kohli: 718 runs in 18 innings

2. Shikar Dhawan: 347 runs in 13 innings

3. Rohit Sharma: 318 runs in 16 innings

4. MS Dhoni: 313 runs in 15 innings

5. Yuvraj Singh: 283 runs in 8 innings

Also Read: Quarterfinal Pairings in Davis Cup