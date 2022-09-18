IND vs AUS T20: Indian Pacer Tests Covid Positive

IND VS AUS T20I: India had a big blow ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia. Indian pacer Mohammad Shami was ruled out of the series due to COVID-19. Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav is likely to replace him in Team India's team for the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Shami, who was expected to make his T20I comeback after nearly a year, is suffering from minor symptoms, and his availability for the South Africa T20Is will be dependent on his recovery.

"Yes, Shami tested positive for COVID-19. However, there is no need to be concerned because the symptoms are minor. He will, however, be isolated and will be able to rejoin the squad after he tests negative. It's awful, but that's life," said a top BCCI source to PTI.

Umesh Yadav is anticipated to make a surprising T20I homecoming after more than three years, having played the last of his seven T20Is against the same opponent in 2019.

