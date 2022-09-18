IND VS AUS T20 2022 Schedule, Squads, Streaming Channels In India and Australia

IND vs AUS T20I 2022: Australia and India are poised to square off in an upcoming three-match T20I series. The three games will take place on September 20, 23, and 25. After nearly a year and a half, India and Australia will meet in a T20I format. Both teams last met in a Twenty20 International series in December 2020.

India defeated Australia in the T20I series 2-1 during the away visit. During the visit, India and Australia played a Test and an ODI series. The Indian squad also defeated Australia 2-1 in the Test series. The home side, Australia, won the ODI series 2-1.

Here are the other details of India vs Australia T20I series:

Schedule:

September 20: India vs Australia 1st T20I at Mohali

September 23: India vs Australia 2nd T20I at Nagpur

September 25: India vs Australia 3rd T20I at Hyderabad

India- Australia Squads:

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Squad:

Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

Injured Players

Mohammad Shami was ruled out of the series as he tested COVID-POSITIVE. Umesh Yadav will replace him.

As Australian players Mitchell Starc, Mitch Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis were injured, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott were added to the squad.

Streaming Details:

India:

The India-Australia series will be telecasted on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Australia:

The T20I series between India and Australia will be telecasted on Fox Sports and the live streaming will be available on Channel 7.

