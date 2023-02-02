IND vs AUS: PM Modi and Anthony Albanese To Watch 4th Test Match In Ahmedabad

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of India will get off on February 9 in Nagpur. Team India's next three Test matches will be played in Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.

Team India will arrive in Nagpur on February 2 and train at both the new Jamtha stadium and the old Civil Lines stadium from February 3 to February 8. On the other hand, Australia also began preparations for the Test series.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the fourth Test match between India and Australia. The tournament will be held at the world's largest cricket arena, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Test will be held from March 9-13 at the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indian Prime Minister will attend his first game at the refurbished stadium, which has been named after him.

Border Gavaskar Trophy Schedule:

1st Test: 19th – 13th February- Nagpur

2nd Test: 17th – 21st February- Delhi

3rd Test: 31st – 5th March- Dharamsala

4th Test: 9th – 13th March- Ahmedabad

