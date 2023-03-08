IND vs AUS ODI Vizag Tickets Will Be On Sale From This Date

IND vs AUS ODI: Following the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, India and Australia will play a three-match ODI series which will begin on March 17. As part of the three-match ODI series, the second ODI match is scheduled to take place at Vizag on March 19. Tickets for the second ODI will be available online on March 10 on Paytm Insider App.

S. Gopinath Reddy, secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association, has confirmed that match tickets will be available online beginning March 10 and the offline tickets will be available on March 13. Tickets will cost between Rs 600 and Rs 6000.

The first ODI will take place in Mumbai on March 17, followed by Vizag on March 19, and the third and final ODI will take place in Chennai.

IND ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Also Read: CCL 2023: Which Teams Will Reach Semi Finals?