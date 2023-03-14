IND vs AUS ODI Squad: Cricket Australia Announce ODI Squad, Steve Smith To Lead

India vs Australia ODI Series: India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 after winning the first two Tests. Australia won the third Test in Indore to prevent India from winning the series, but their efforts were futile as the Ahmedabad Test ended in a tie.

After the BGT, India and Australia will face off in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, which is set to begin on Friday, March 17. In terms of Australia's ODI team, Steve Smith has been named captain for the ODI series, while Pat Cummins will remain at home.

As Pat Cummins returned home to care for his sick mother, Smith led Australia in the remaining two Tests of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After the loss of the skipper's mother, Steve Smith will also lead Australia in the forthcoming One-Day International series.

Apart from the absence of pacers, the Australian team will present their strongest possible lineup ahead of the ODI World Cup. Ashton Agar also returns to the lineup, while David Warner and Glenn Maxwell return from injuries.

Australian ODI squad:

David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

