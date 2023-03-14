IND vs AUS ODI: This Player Likely To Replace Injuried Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia owing to a back ailment. Iyer had complained about the problem during the Ahmedabad Test against Australia and did not bat in the contest.

There were rumours that Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper-batsman, might be called up to replace Iyer in the ODI team.

However, the BCCI's selection committee would not choose a substitute for Iyer. Last month, the selectors chose a strong 18-member squad as a result, Samson will not be called up to the ODI team. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are likely to battle for a position in the starting Eleven. With Rohit Sharma expected to miss the opening ODI owing to personal reasons In his absence, Hardik Pandya will captain the squad.

During the New Zealand series, Samson was dropped from the ODI team and hasn't played a 50-over game since. He was retained in the T20I team, but suffered a knee injury in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in January, forcing him to miss the series. He also did not play in the New Zealand series at home.

