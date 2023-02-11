IND vs AUS: No Ball Tampering But Jadeja Fined For Applying Ointment

IND vs AUS 1st Test: The International Cricket Council fined Ravindra Jadeja 25% of his match money and one demerit point on Saturday, February 11, after he was seen applying cream to his finger while bowling during the first of four Test matches against Australia.

During the 46th over of Australia's first innings, Ravindra Jadeja took the cream from Mohammed Siraj and seemed to apply it to his bowling hand's index finger while holding the ball. As a result, Ravindra Jadeja was fined by the ICC.

According to the ICC, Ravindra Jadeja received a fine and a demerit point for applying cream to his finger without first seeking permission from the on-field umpires. However, the match referee determined that the cream was used for medical purposes only and that it was not an effort to use an artificial ingredient to change the state of the ball (ball tampering).

"Ravindra Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," stated the ICC.

