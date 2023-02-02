IND vs AUS: Meet Successful Captains In Border Gavaskar Trophy

India and Australia are gearing up for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which is set to start on February 9. In the four-match Test series, the first match will be played in Nagpur. The Australian team has reached India and started preparation for the Test series. Following the New Zealand series, Team India will start its preparation for the Test series. As of now, Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul have been practicing for the crucial Test series.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the first Test series due to a back injury, which may give chance to Suryakumar Yadav who will make his debut. Meanwhile, in the Australian team, Cameron Green is not fully fit to bowl, so the Australian coach is confident that Cameron Green will bat.

Let's take a look at the successful Border-Gavaskar Trophy captains ahead of the Test series

Captain Matches Won Lost Drawn MS Dhoni 13 8 4 1 Steve Waugh 10 5 3 2 Michael Clarke 8 5 3 0 Virat Kohli 10 3 4 3 Sourav Ganguly 9 3 3 3 Ajinkya Rahane 4 3 0 1

Also Read: Border Gavaskar Trophy History and Winners List