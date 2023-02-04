Ind Vs Aus: India Adds 4 Spinners to Bowling Squad For 1st Test Against Australia

Border Gavaskar Trophy: The much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia will begin on February 9 in Nagpur. The second Test will be held in Delhi on February 17, with the third and fourth Tests taking place in Dharamshala and Ahmedabad on March 1 and March 9, respectively.

Four spinners had been added to the Indian team as net bowlers ahead of the four-Test series against Australia. Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar, a left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Chahar, a wrist spinner, and R Sai Kishore, a left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu were picked as net bowlers for the Test series.

The presence of four net spinners suggests that spin-friendly surfaces would be used at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023. Notably, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja are the Indian team's four spinners.

The BCCI, national selectors, and team management also believed that having extra fast bowlers for practice sessions was unnecessary because the hosts would use local pacers at the nets.

