IND vs AUS: Did Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav Meet Ram Charan?

Ram Charan, the star of RRR, is one of India's most popular actors. The actor has been making waves since his appearance in SS Rajamouli's flick RRR starring Jr NTR. He serves as a role model for his supporters. According to media sources, RRR actor invited Hardik Pandya and other players following their T20I victory over Australia on Sunday.

On Sunday, Australia and India played their third T20 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. After the match, Indian star cricketers Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and others headed straight to Ram Charan's residence. They also met Megastar Chiranjeevi, in addition to Charan. Close friends of the family have uploaded images of themselves with Pandya on social media. Those pictures are currently going viral on social media.

Our Indian Sensational Cricketer @hardikpandya7 at our Charan Babu Residence.

After match He Just Came to Met our @AlwaysRamCharan ....#RamCharan #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/hKdFYQI7BB — Praveen (@AlwaysPraveen7) September 25, 2022

The Ram Charan-Upasana pair honored Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and many other players for their victory in the Uppal match. Charan organised a dinner for Indian players. According to reports, numerous celebs attended this party.

