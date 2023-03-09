IND vs AUS: David Warner, Pat Cummins Likelly To Miss ODI Series

IND vs AUS ODI Series: After the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia will play three-match ODI series starting on March 17. Before the start of the series, there is a big blow for the Australian team. A few Senior players were injured ahead of the ODI series.

David Warner and Pat Cummins have already been ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and according to the latest reports, they may also miss the ODI series in India. Warner, who injured his elbow, is recovering from his injury, and Cricket Australia may not risk him given the ODI World Cup later this year.

Glenn Maxwell, the flamboyant all-rounder, had a strange accident and injured his leg just after the T20 World Cup. According to reports, he has yet to fully recuperate and the board may be hesitant to send him considering the ODI World Cup later this year. Mitchell Marsh is scheduled to go to India but may not participate in all of the matches. He recently sprained his ankle and has healed, but the team management may not put him in danger by having him play every match.