IND vs AUS: Battles to Watch Out For in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 

Three days left for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between India and Australia. Cricket experts were predicting that there will be a tough battle between the two teams. For India, winning the BGT is crucial because if India wins the BGT they will qualify for the World Test Championship finals.

There are a number of rivalries between India and Australia, whether it's the epic duel between Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne or Virat Kohli facing off Mitchell Johnson. Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy ICC shares the top battles to watch in India vs Australia Test series.

Ashwin vs David Warner

David Warner has been Australia's leading batsman for over a decade. However, Ashwin's off-spin has deceived this well-known left-handed batter ten times in tests. So, it will be fascinating to see how Warner manages the duel against Ashwin.

Virat Kohli vs Nathon Lyon’

Kohli had previously struggled against spin. Nathon Lyon brought him down seven times. Lyon will now aim to take advantage of India's changing fortune. But, Virat Kohli who is in good form can overcome Nathon Lyon this time. Let's see what will happen. Whether Kohli attacks or defends

Josh Hazlewood vs Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara's batting attack and his patience have recently put Australia's bowling assault to the test. Few bowlers have been irritated by Pujara's stubbornness more than Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Josh Hazelwood has been ruled out of the first test, therefore the battle will be between Pujara and Cummins.

Steve Smith vs Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, India's all-rounder, has frequently defeated Smith at the He has taken Smith's wicket four times in Tests. Jadeja will be a greater challenge to Australia's batsman.

