IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli’s Reaction After KS Bharat’s Throw Hits Khawaja

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: The fourth and final Test between India and Australia started on Thursday in Ahmedabad, with the visitors reaching 255/4 at the close of Day 1. After winning the toss, Australian captain Steve Smith chose to bat at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium.

Khawaja batted at one end as wickets fell at the other, reaching his century in the penultimate over of the day with a superb four against Mohammed Shami. In the 71st over of the game, Shami threw a bouncer to Khawaja from around the wicket while the opening narrowly dodged the delivery, he didn't realise a throw might also come from the wicketkeeper's end. After Khawaja regained his composure and sat on a knee after losing his balance and nearly tripping while ducking the ball, KS Bharat sensed an opportunity to run the batter out from behind the stumps.

The ball, though, missed the wickets and instead hit Khawaja, who looked at Bharat in bewilderment. The wicketkeeper then ran towards Khawaja, who was laughing, to apologise for the toss. Virat Kohli, who was positioned in the slip position, was surprised by the throw. His look toward KS Bharat went viral on social media.

