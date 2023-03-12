IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli Joins League of Tendulkar, Dravid

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli hit a half-century on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia, becoming the fifth Indian batsman to reach 4000 runs at home.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli overcame a shaky start before tea to get his first fifty in the game's longest format since the Cape Town Test in January 2022. His 59 not out, along with Shubman Gill (128) and Cheteshwar Pujara's 42, aided India's total of 289/3 in 99 overs, putting the hosts in a good position for the second game on Saturday. Kohli passed the 4000-run mark in his 50th Test at home.

Tendulkar leads the list with 7216 runs in 94 Tests, followed by Rahul Dravid (5598 runs in 70), Sunil Gavaskar (5067 runs in 65), and Sehwag (4656 runs in 52 Tests) in that order.

On Day 4, Kohli was batting on 81 not out, with KS Bharat on 21. Jadeja got out for 28 runs on day 4. At the time of writing this article, India was 353 for 4 and trailed by 132 runs.

