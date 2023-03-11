IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Achieves New Milestone

India skipper Rohit Sharma reached a new milestone in international cricket. Rohit became the seventh Indian batsman to reach 17,000 international runs on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On day 3 of the fourth Test match, Rohit was out for 35, chipping one straight to the short cover fielder in Matthew Kuhnemann's over. After squandering a fantastic chance to score big on a flat surface in Ahmedabad, the captain was seen as disappointed.

The majority of Rohit Sharma's runs have come in ODIs. In 241 games, the right-handed opener has scored 9782 runs. Rohit has scored 3853 runs in 148 T20Is and 3344 runs in 48 Tests (before the Ahmedabad Test). He has 30 ODI hundreds, 9 Test hundreds, and 4 T20I hundreds.

Most runs for India in international cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar - 34,357 runs, 664 matches

Virat Kohli - 25,047 runs, 494 matches

Rahul Dravid - 24,064 runs, 504 matches

Sourav Ganguly - 18,433 runs, 421 matches

MS Dhoni - 17,092 runs, 535 matches

Rohit Sharma - 17,000* runs, 438 matches

