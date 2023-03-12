IND vs AUS 4th Test: India Lead 91 Runs on Day 4, Virat Kohli Scores 186

India vs Australia 4th Test: Australia reached 3/0 in six overs at Stumps on Day 4 of the current fourth and final Test, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, in response to India's first innings total of 571. On Day 5, Australia will resume batting with Matthew Kuhnemann (0*) and Travis Head (3*).

Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to the batting with Kohli on Day 4, was bowled out by Todd Murphy in the first session after scoring 28 runs. KS Bharat who came to bat at number 5, scored 44 runs and built 50 runs partnership. Nathan Lyon struck for Australia in the post-lunch session and dismissed KS Bharat. After KS Bharat got out, Axar Patel played a good inning of 79 runs. Mitchell Starc bowled Axar Patel out for 79 off 113 balls in the final session. Due to the unavailability of Shreyas Iyer, India got bowled out for 571 with Virat Kohli leaving for 186.

Kohli had previously scored a half-century on Day 3 and then went on to score his 28th Test tonne in the continuing post-Lunch session before reaching 150 in the closing session. Kohli's tonne ended his Test tonne drought, which he had not scored since November 2019. Kohli was batting alongside Mohammed Shami when he was out for 186 from 364 balls to Todd Murphy in the last session.

