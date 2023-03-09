IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1: Usman Khawaja Hits Century, Shami Picks 2 Wickets

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Australia reached 255 for 4 at stumps on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first. Usman Khawaja smashed a magnificent century, scoring 104 runs off 251 balls and hitting 15 fours. The Australian opener was outstanding and will bat alongside Cameron Green (49*) on Day 2.

Australia had a solid start, with Khawaja and Travis Head. Ravichandran Ashwin finally dismissed Head for 32 runs off 44 balls, but he did assist his team get off to a solid start. Following Head's dismissal, Marnus Labuschagne who came to bat number 3 was dismissed for three runs off 20 balls. After Labuschagne, Smith had a solid partnership with Khawaja but was bowled out by Ravindra Jadeja after scoring 38 runs off 135 balls. Playing at no. 5, Peter Handscomb seemed comfortable until he was bowled for 17 off 27 balls by Mohammed Shami, who also grabbed his second wicket of the day.

For India, Mohammad Shami picked two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both have one.

Also Read: These South African Players Likely To Miss Few IPL Matches