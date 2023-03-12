IND vs AUS 4th Test: Anushka Sharma Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Knock Against Australia

Team India batted brilliantly in the first innings of the fourth Test at Ahmedabad. Furthermore, following Shubman Gill's century on day 3, it was none other than star batter and former Indian captain Virat Kohli who took the lead. Virat Kohli scored 186 runs off 364 balls helping the team to steady the ship. He built crucial partnerships with Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, and Axar Patel. After three years, Virat Kohli scored his 28th century. Former players and fans were appreciating Virat Kohli for his great knock.

Reacting to Virat Kohli's magical performance, his wife Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram post and wrote that "playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always.

Here is the post:

At the end of day 4, Day was all out for 571 and gave 91 runs lead. Shreyas Iyer who has back pain did not play this inning. Australia started their second innings and at 3 for zero.