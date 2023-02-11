IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Vizag One Of The Back Up Venues

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The third Test match of the current Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is likely to be moved away from Dharamsala. The game is set to take place from March 1 to March 5. However, BCCI will get clarity in the coming days about the venue shift.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Dharamsala may not be ready to host international cricket following a recent renovation, and the BCCI will make a final decision based on the results of a ground inspection undertaken by the board's team of specialists.

The BCCI has already identified a backup location to replace Dharamsala, but would only make a public announcement if the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium is ruled out. The backup venues if the Test match from Dharamsala is shifted are Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune, and Indore.

