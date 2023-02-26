IND vs AUS 3rd Test Match Date, Time, Squad and Streaming Details

BGT 2023: The third Test between India and Australia will take place on March 1, 2023 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India leads the series 2-0, and the Australian team touring India will find it difficult to make a comeback during this tour.

The performance of Team India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has been outstanding. The two matches in Nagpur and Delhi demonstrated India's domestic dominance and performance over the years. They completely embarrassed Australia in two games, winning by six wickets in the second and an innings and 132 runs in the first.

Here are the full details about IND vs AUS 3rd Test:

Match Date: March 1

Match Time: 9.30 AM

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Streaming Details:

On TV: The third Test match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network

Online: The live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.