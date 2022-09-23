Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I: Only Physical Tickets Available At Gymkhana Ground, Says Addl CP Chouhan

Hyderabad: People who had booked the India-Australia 3rd T20I tickets online can collect their physical tickets at the Gymkhana ground. It is worth noting that both offline and online tickets for the match were sold out. Only people who got tickets online can visit the Gymkhana ground and take their tickets.

Speaking to Sakshi TV, Additional CP Chouhan said that "People can collect their online tickets but there is no sale of offline tickets. So he urged the people not to come to the Gymkhana ground. He also congratulated the police personnel who took the injured person immediately to the hospital."

After HCA announced that offline tickets would be issued on September 22, around 30K people flocked to the Gymkhana ground. As the gates opened, people rushed to the counters, and a few jumped off the gates, leading to a stampede like situation.

In an incident reported at Gymkhana Ground, a woman fainted, and a women police officer performed CPR on the fainted woman. Many men, women, and girls fell on the ground and had given water. The injured were shifted to a local hospital, Yashoda, for treatment. Several police officers were also hurt in the incident.

