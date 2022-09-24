IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Hyderabad: These Things Not Allowed Into RGI Stadium

IND vs AUS T20I: With the win in the second T20I match against Australia, India leveled the series at 1-1, and the winning and final T20I match is in Hyderabad on September 25 (Sunday).

Ahead of the match, Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat said at the press conference that "maximum security has been given on match day. Around 300 CC cameras were installed inside and outside the stadium, which will link to the command control center. We have planned for 2500 police officers to provide protection for the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Over 40 thousand people are expected to attend"

"The team will arrive in Hyderabad on September 24 and they will practice on September 25 early in the morning. On the match day, September 25, Metro trains run till midnight. "

Things that are not allowed in the stadium:

According to CP, cigarettes, laptops, cameras, sharp items, alcohol, water bottles, helmets, dogs, firecrackers, outside food, backpacks, selfie sticks, and narcotics are not permitted.

Things that are allowed into the stadium:

Cell phones, Bluetooth, and headphones are permitted.