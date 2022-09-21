IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Hyderabad: Frustrated Cricket Fans Troll HCA, Deets Inside

IND vs AUS T20I: The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is gearing up to host an international match after three years. India is set to play its third T20I match against Australia in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue fans were eagerly waiting to see their favorite cricketers. However, cricket enthusiasts failed to get tickets to watch the match.

It is known that on September 15, the tickets for the third T20I match were available live on the Paytm app and the Paytm Insider app. Within minutes, the tickets were sold out like hotcakes, and it shows the second slot of tickets will be available soon. However, there is no update on when they will release the second slot of tickets.

On the other hand, hundreds of people flocked to the Hyderabad Gymkhana grounds to purchase tickets. They have been waiting there for hours at the Gymkhana grounds, but there is no official information from the HCA about the tickets.

Fans were wondering how 39K tickets were sold out in just minutes. They said that tickets would be blocked soon. On the other hand, a lawyer raised a complaint with the Human Rights Commission regarding the ticket issue. For the past two days, people have been waiting to buy tickets at the Gymkhana grounds. HCA has not responded to the issue.

As per Telangana Today, offline ticket sales would commence on Thursday ( September 22) at Gymkhana, and people may also redeem their online tickets at the same location.

Also Read: IND vs AUS T20I: Virat Kohli's Epic Look Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter