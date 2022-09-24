IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Highlights In Pictures: Rohit Sharma Helps India Level Series 1-1

Chasing a target of 91, Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 46 guided India to a six-wicket victory at Nagpur's VCA Stadium.

India levelled the series with four balls to spare thanks to Rohit's boundaries.

Adam Zampa had earlier struck three times in two overs, removing KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.

In the opening over, which was delivered by Josh Hazlewood, the openers scored 20 runs.

Earlier, Matthew Wade's power-hitting propelled Australia to 90 for five in a rain-soaked contest at Nagpur's VCA Stadium.

India chose to bowl first after the contest was trimmed to eight overs for each side.

Aaron Finch had given the visitors a solid start before Australia lost a number of wickets, including that of Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia appeared to be in trouble, but Wade's 20-ball 43 helped the team to a good score.

PC@Twitter

The final and 3rd T20I match is at Hyderabad on September 25