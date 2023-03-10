IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Vizag: International Sporting Events in AP Boost Morale Of Youth, Vijaysai Reddy

IND vs AUS ODI series: The One Day International series between India and Australia will start on March 17. In the three-match ODI series, the first match starts in Mumbai followed by Vizag and Chennai. The tickets for the first ODI match were released and the match tickets for the Vizag will be released soon.

The second ODI match will be played at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA Stadium on March 19. YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy reacted to the Vizag hosting the International match and wrote on his Twitter handle "Ecstatic to learn that AP shall host the 2nd ODI match on March 19 between India & Australia in Vizag at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA Stadium. Such international sporting events in AP do the work of morale-boosting of our youth who are interested in sports"

IND ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.