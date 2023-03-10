IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Vishakapatnam Match Tickets Released

IND vs AUS ODI: Team India will be headed to Visakhapatnam on March 19th, 2023 to face Australia at the Australia Tour of India 2nd ODI. The match tickets were released and were available on Paytm Insider App and Paytm APP. The ticket price starts from Rs 350 to Rs 6000. Tickets can be picked up from the box office from 14th March - 19th March between 11 AM - 7 PM.

The offline tickets will be available from March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at YSR Stadium B Ground, Municipal Stadium, and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

How to book tickets:

1. Open Paytm App or Paytm Insider App

2. Search for India vs Australia 2nd ODI match

3. Select on Buy Now option

4. Choose the price and stand you want

5. After selecting the stand make the payment

