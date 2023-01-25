IND vs AUS 2023: Rohit Sharma Hints On Jasprit Bumrah’s Return To Indian Team

India has clean swept the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Tuesday. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma hinted about Jasprit Bumrah's comeback.

Jasprit Bumrah will be available in the next two Tests of the forthcoming four-match series against Australia. Burmah, who hasn't played international cricket since September last year due to a back ailment, is not in India's squad for the first two Tests, but he just returned to bowl at the National Cricket Academy nets, increasing expectations of a comeback soon.

"I'm not sure about Bumrah at the moment. Of course, he will be unavailable for the first two Test matches. I am anticipating... I hope, but am not expecting, that he will play in the next (final) two Tests against Australia. We don't want to take any chances with him since back issues are often dangerous. We also have a lot of cricket coming back after that," Rohit stated at a post-press conference.

"We are in frequent contact with physiotherapists and physicians at NCA. We shall keep an eye on things. He will be given as much time as he desires by the medical staff," he added.

