IND vs AUS 2023: KL Rahul or Shubman Gill Who Will Be The Opener?

India is preparing to face Australia in a four-match Test series, which will begin on February 9 in Nagpur. India's opening combination has been a significant discussion topic ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While many believe that the in-form Shubman Gill should partner skipper Rohit Sharma at the top, others believe that KL Rahul, as the home team's vice-captain, will undoubtedly begin the innings.

"Not in all three forms, just in two. When it comes to Test matches, India has two openers who have scored runs in tough situations, scored runs in England, and won matches there. You cannot expect KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to move aside and allow Shubman Gill to play because he has scored runs in the T20 format. You need steadiness," Pathan explained to Star Sports.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has established his position in the ODI and T20I teams, according to Irfan Pathan.

"After this century, I believe he has cemented his place in T20 cricket. In any event, he has done so in ODI cricket. If things continue as they are, Shubman Gill will be playing with Rohit Sharma at the World Cup. With the confidence he will get in T20 cricket, you can conclude that his spot is nearly certain because there is a transition phase following the T20 World Cup. As a result, you will see him there "Pathan expressed his thoughts.

