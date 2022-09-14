IND vs AUS 2022: Star Australian Players to Miss T20I Series

Australia team is poised to face India in a three-match T20I series commencing on September 20 in Mohali. Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022, Australia has opted to play it safe and rest important players like Mitchell Starc, Mitch Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis to let them recuperate from injuries.

David Warner had already been rested for the trip. Starc (knee injury), Mitch Marsh (ankle injury), and Stoinis (side) have been ruled out, with Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott added to the squad.

Marsh and Stoinis were injured during Australia's north Queensland ODI series against Zimbabwe and Cairns, but Starc was ruled out of the tour after a knee scan today in Sydney.

Australia's T20I squad:

Aaron Finch (C), Tim David, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa