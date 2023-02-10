IND vs AUS 1st Test: Todd Murphy Picks Fifer On His Debut

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australian debutant Todd Murphy made history as he became only the second Australian spinner to take five wickets against India in India. Murphy dismissed KS Bharat on Day 2 of his five-wicket haul against India at Nagpur's VCA Stadium.

Murphy also became only the fourth Australian off-spinner to take five wickets in his Test debut. On Day 2, the 22-year-old appeared to be the only bowler who troubled the Indian hitters. He breaks the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. He picked the Ashiwn wicket, the umpire was not convinced, but Australia won a review and claimed the second wicket of the Indian innings.

He then took his most important Test wicket to date, knocking former India captain Virat Kohli for only 12 runs. Kohli attempted to flick Murphy's delivery but received a faint edge that was caught by Alex Carey behind the wickets. He picked Ashwin, Pujara, KL Rahul, Kohli and KS Bharat wickets.

Off spinners taking 5-fer for Australia on Test debut:

Peter Taylor 6/78 vs England at Sydney 1986/87

Jason Krejza 8/215 vs India at Nagpur 2008/09

Nathan Lyon 5/34 vs SL Galle 2011

Todd Murphy 5/66 vs India at Nagpur 2022/2

