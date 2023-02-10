IND vs AUS 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Century, Jadeja and Axar 50, India Lead By 144 On Day 2

Border Gavaskar Trophy: India leads by 144 runs at Day 2 stumps. Rohit Sharma hit a century, Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 66, and Axar Patel was on 52. At the end of day 2, India scored 317 for 7.

Rohit Sharma played brilliantly and led the team from the front. He scored his first Test century as a captain and ninth overall. With his Test century as a captain, he becomes the first Indian captain to score a century in three formats.

Day 2 began with Rohit Sharma and night watchman Ravichandran Ashwin. Debutant Todd Murphy broke their partnership, and Ashwin got out for 29 runs. Rohit Sharma remained strong at one end, while the wickets were losing at the other end. Todd Murphy troubled the Indian batsmen with his spin. He sent Pujara, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shukar Bharat to the pavilion. He took five wickets in his debut match.

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja form a solid sixth-wicket partnership. After Australian skipper Pat Cummins picked Rohit Sharma's wicket, Jadeja took charge of the game and scored runs. Both spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, scored brilliant half-centuries.

